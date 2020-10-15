New coronavirus rapid diagnostic tests will be game changer - PAHO director

MEXICO CITY, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Rapid antigen diagnostic tests for the coronavirus will be a game changer in the fight against the pandemic, the Pan American Health Organization's (PAHO) director Carissa Etienne said on Wednesday.

PAHO is helping to roll out thousands of these tests in Latin America, especially in more marginalized regions, which will allow people with active symptoms to have test results much faster than before, PAHO officials said at a press conference.