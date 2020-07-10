New Eurogroup head Donohoe says wants 'inclusive and transparent' grouping

DUBLIN, July 9 (Reuters) - The new head of the euro zone's grouping of finance ministers, Ireland's Paschal Donohoe, on Thursday said he was honoured by his appointment and planned to build an "inclusive and transparent" Eurogroup.

"As President, I will seek to build bridges amongst all members of the Euro Area, and to engage actively with all member states, to ensure that we have a consensus-based approach to the recovery of our economies and our societies," Donohoe said in a statement after he was elected for a two and a half year term.

He said his immediate priority would be "to chart a common way forward on building the European recovery, strengthening the Eurozone economy, and promoting sustainable and inclusive growth for Member States and their citizens." (Reporting by Conor Humphries Editing by Chris Reese)