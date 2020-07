PARIS, July 3 (Reuters) - A new French prime minister will be named in the next few hours, the Elysee Palace said on Friday, as President Emmanuel Macron readies a reshuffle.

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe resigned earlier on Friday, a formal first step in any cabinet revamp. It was not immediately clear whether he would be called upon again to form the new government.

