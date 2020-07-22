New Genoa bridge to open in August, two years after fatal collapse

MILAN, July 21 (Reuters) - A new viaduct in the Italian port city of Genoa will open next month, built to replace a motorway bridge that collapsed almost two years ago, killing 43 people.

"Genoa's Saint George bridge will be inaugurated on Aug. 3 at 1830 local time (1630 GMT)," Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci said on a post on his Facebook account. Bucci is also the state-appointed commissioner for the replacement of the bridge.

Connecting Italy with France, a section of the old bridge broke apart on Aug. 14, 2018, sending dozens of cars plunging to the ground. The disaster prompting national outrage and triggered a bitter dispute between the government and infrastructure group Atlantia, whose motorway unit managed the viaduct.

Hundreds of workers in a consortium including inspection and engineering services group RINA, builder Webuild and shipbuilder Fincantieri, have been working day and night since January 2019 to erect the new structure in a project led by Genoa-born architect Renzo Piano. (Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Alexandra Hudson)