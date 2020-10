BERLIN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Germany can finance a 10 billion euro ($11.8 billion) aid package for November, announced on Wednesday to help small firms hit by a circuit-break lockdown, without asking parliament for more money, Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said on Thursday.

($1 = 0.8461 euros) (Reporting by Thomas Escritt and Thomas Seythal Writing by Madeline Chambers)