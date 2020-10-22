New infections in Poland may exceed 10,000 on Thursday -minister

WARSAW, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Poland's daily number of coronavirus new infections may pass 10,000 on Thursday after rising to record high of 10,040 on Wednesday, country's Deputy Health Minister Waldemar Kraska told private broadcaster Polsat News on Thursday.

He also said that the number of new daily infections may remain high until mid-November, as the government is introducing new restrictions aimed at fighting the disease's spread in coming days. New curbs are to be announced on Thursday. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)