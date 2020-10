Oct 9 (Reuters) - Iranian President Hassan Rouhani on Friday called new U.S. sanctions on Iran's banks an attempt to prevent purchases of medicine and food, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

"The President called the U.S. effort to create serious obstacles for fund transfers for the supply of medicine and food cruel, terrorist and inhumane," IRIB said. (Reporting by Dubai newsroom; editing by John Stonestreet)