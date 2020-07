July 21 (Reuters) - New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said on Tuesday he would immediately take President Donald Trump to court if he followed through on his plan to send federal law enforcement to U.S. cities including New York.

De Blasio, a Democrat, told a press briefing that Trump, a Republican, often "bluffs and blusters" and therefore it did not make sense to put too much stock in his statements.

(reporting by Nathan Layne in Wilton, Connecticut Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)