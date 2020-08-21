SEARCH
New Zealand defers lockdown decision as it reports new COVID-19 cases

21 Aug 2020 / 09:41 H.

    By Praveen Menon

    WELLINGTON, Aug 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand on Friday reported 11 new cases of coronavirus, and put off a decision about easing restrictions in its biggest city of Auckland to next week.

    Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she would announce on Monday whether the government would ease alert level 3 restrictions enforced in Auckland, and level 2 measures in the rest of the country.

    Of the new COVID-19 cases, nine were in the community while two were imported. (Reporting by Praveen Menon and Renju Jose Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

