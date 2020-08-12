SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR FALLS MORE THAN 0.5% TO $0.6524 AFTER RBNZ DECISION

12 Aug 2020 / 10:04 H.

    NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR FALLS MORE THAN 0.5% TO $0.6524 AFTER RBNZ DECISION

    Did you like this article?

    email blast