SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS TO REVIEW 'RELATIONSHIP SETTINGS' WITH HONG KONG

09 Jul 2020 / 12:42 H.

    NEW ZEALAND FOREIGN AFFAIRS MINISTER SAYS TO REVIEW 'RELATIONSHIP SETTINGS' WITH HONG KONG

    Did you like this article?

    email blast