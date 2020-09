By Praveen Menon

WELLINGTON, Sept 4 (Reuters) - New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Friday that the country's current restrictions to beat the spread of the coronavirus pandemic would be retained until mid-September.

The largest city, Auckland, will remain on alert level 2.5, while the rest of the country will be on alert level 2.0, Ardern told a news conference.

The settings would be reviewed on Sept 14, she said.

(Reporting by Praveen Menon Editing by Shri Navaratnam)