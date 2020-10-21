SEARCH
New Zealand reports two new community coronavirus cases, 23 imported

21 Oct 2020 / 08:16 H.

    WELLINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - New Zealand reported two new cases of COVID-19 in the community linked to a port worker who tested positive over the weekend, and 23 imported cases.

    Most of the imported cases are linked to a group of Russian and Ukrainian fishermen who were staying at a managed isolation facility in Christchurch, the Director General of health, Ashley Bloomfield, said.

    This takes New Zealand's total confirmed cases to 1,556, he said. (Reporting by Praveen Menon; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

