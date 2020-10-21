NextEra Energy's quarterly profit rises 40%

Oct 21 (Reuters) - NextEra Energy Inc, the world's largest producer of wind and solar energy, posted a 40% rise in its third-quarter profit on Wednesday as investments in its Florida Power and Light Company paid off and cuts in expenses also helped.

The Juno Beach, Florida based company posted net income of $1.23 billion, or $2.50 per share, for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, from $879 million, or $1.81 per share, a year earlier. (https://bit.ly/3kjiLfJ) (Reporting by Arunima Kumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)