NFL: 90 percent of players have registered to vote

Ninety percent of all active players have registered to vote and all team facilities will be closed for Election Day on Tuesday, the NFL and NFL Players Association announced.

The league and union issued a joint statement Wednesday updating the progress of the NFL Votes and #AthleteAndVoter initiatives, launched in August "to encourage voter education, registration and activation."

"All 32 clubs and players throughout the league united to promote the initiative, which has reached tens of millions of people to date," read the press release.

All NFL players and personnel received comprehensive voter education, and several teams reported 100 percent player registrations.

Half the teams are using their stadiums or facilities for election-related activities, including early voting and/or Election Day polling sites.

The NFL, NFLPA and club facilities will be closed on Nov. 3 "to ensure that every member of the NFL family has an opportunity to exercise the right to vote and may safely support voting efforts in their communities."

Wednesday's statement recognized several players for participating in national public service announcements, including Seattle's Shaquem and Shaquill Griffin, Atlanta's Todd Gurley, New Orleans' Cam Jordan, San Francisco's George Kittle, Houston's Deshaun Watson and Laremy Tunsil, and Seattle's Russell Wilson and coach Pete Carroll.

--Field Level Media