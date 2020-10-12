NFL adjusts schedules for eight teams

The NFL announced several schedule changes in the wake of Sunday's postponed game involving the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots in Foxborough, Mass.

First things first: The Broncos-Patriots game will be moved to next Sunday at 1 p.m.

Seven other games were affected by the postponement, which was a result of another Patriots player testing positive for COVID-19.

The Kansas City Chiefs' road game versus the Buffalo Bills for Week 6 has been moved from Thursday night to Monday, Oct. 19.

The New York Jets' road game against the Miami Dolphins shuffles from Week 10 to Week 6 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Jets' road game versus the Los Angeles Chargers moves from Week 6 to Week 11 on Sunday, Nov. 22 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Jacksonville Jaguars' road game against the Chargers shuffles from Week 8 to Week 7 on Sunday, Oct. 25, at 4:25 p.m. ET.

The Chargers-Broncos game moves from Week 11 to Week 8 on Sunday, Nov. 1, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Chargers-Dolphins game shuffles from Week 7 to Week 10 on Sunday, Nov. 15, at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The Dolphins-Broncos game moves from Week 6 to Week 11 at 4:05 p.m. ET.

The schedule changes have given six teams different bye weeks. Denver's bye week moves from Week 8 to Week 5; New England's bye week shuffled from Week 6 to Week 5; Los Angeles' bye week moves from Week 10 to Week 6; Miami's bye week is changed from Week 11 to Week 7; Jacksonville's bye week is altered from Week 7 to Week 8; and New York's bye week moves from Week 11 to Week 10.

--Field Level Media