NFL-Browns close facility, delay flight after positive COVID-19 test

Dec 26 (Reuters) - The Cleveland Browns have closed their practice facility and delayed their flight to New Jersey after a player tested positive for COVID-19, the team said in a statement on Saturday.

The Browns (10-4) are scheduled to take on the New York Jets (1-13) on Sunday at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey.

"Earlier today, the Cleveland Browns were informed that a player's test results have come back positive for COVID-19. Our facility is closed and our flight to New Jersey has been delayed while contact tracing is being conducted," the Browns said in a statement.

"The team is holding meetings remotely as we continue to consult with the NFL and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority." (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles, editing by Pritha Sarkar)