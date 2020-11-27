NFL Fixtures

Nov 27 (OPTA) - NFL schedules for this weekend Sunday, November 29 schedules (EST/GMT) Tennessee at Indianapolis (1300/1800) NY Giants at Cincinnati (1300/1800) LA Chargers at Buffalo (1300/1800) Oakland at Atlanta (1300/1800) Cleveland at Jacksonville (1300/1800) Miami at NY Jets (1300/1800) Arizona at New England (1300/1800) Carolina at Minnesota (1300/1800) Baltimore at Pittsburgh (1315/1815) New Orleans at Denver (1605/2105) San Francisco at LA Rams (1605/2105) Kansas City at Tampa Bay (1625/2125) Chicago at Green Bay (2020/0120) Monday, November 30 schedules (EST/GMT) Seattle at Philadelphia (2015/0115)