NFL-League puts restriction on in-person meetings amid COVID-19

Dec 4 (Reuters) - The NFL will prohibit in-person meetings at team facilities for two days after games as part of its evolving COVID-19 protocols designed to mitigate the risk of exposure and transmission of the virus.

Effective on Monday, all meetings during the two-day period may only be done virtually, according to a memo sent to teams on Thursday and obtained by Reuters on Friday.

Teams playing on short weeks - a Sunday game followed by one on Thursday - are exempt from the new rule.

According to the memo, coaches may access the team facility during the two-day period but only to work independently in their individual offices.

Clubs can also schedule players to use the weight room or practice field so long as those areas are under video camera surveillance, which is recorded. Players may not work out together. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Christian Radnedge)