NFL postpones Ravens-Steelers until Wednesday

The contest between the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers has been postponed a third time, until Wednesday, due to the Ravens' COVID-19 outbreak, both teams confirmed on Monday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3:40 p.m. ET on NBC.

The contest was originally scheduled for Thanksgiving night before being pushed back until Sunday. It was later moved to Tuesday as the COVID-19 positive test results continued to rise.

The Ravens said their Week 13 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys has been moved to Tuesday, Dec. 8, at 8:05 p. m. ET. It marks the second time the game has been pushed back. It was initially scheduled for Dec. 6 before being moved back one day.

The Steelers said their game against the Washington Football Team was moved back one day to Monday, Dec. 7, with a 5 p.m. ET kickoff.

Also, Baltimore put four more players on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday: Tight end Mark Andrews, outside linebacker Matthew Judon, receiver Willie Snead IV and injured cornerback Terrell Bonds (knee).

The Ravens also removed outside linebacker Jaylon Ferguson, guard D.J. Fluker, defensive back Iman Marshall and defensive tackle Broderick Washington from the list.

According to the Ravens, the team has 19 players currently on the COVID-19 list with a total of 22 players being placed on the list over the past eight days. Another player, Marshall, went on the list on Nov. 12.

The NFL earlier postponed the Ravens' practice Monday morning, ESPN reported.

Players were gathering at the team's indoor practice facility for a walk-through ahead of Tuesday night's rescheduled game at Pittsburgh when they got the word at about 9:25 a.m. ET.

The league postponed the practice to Monday afternoon, at the earliest, per the report.

The Ravens have not practiced since Nov. 21, the day before a 30-24 overtime loss against the Tennessee Titans and a subsequent outbreak of the coronavirus within the organization.

After practice was canceled Monday, cornerback Marlon Humphrey tweeted: "Virtual Tuesday Night Game?"

Multiple outlets reported that Snead tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday, making it eight straight days with at least one positive test for the team. Snead is the seventh projected starter to land on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Andrews and Judon, both Pro Bowl selections last season, tested positive for the virus on Saturday, ESPN reported.

At least eight staff members also have tested positive.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson and running backs Mark Ingram and J.K. Dobbins are among those on the list.

The outbreak in Baltimore forced the NFL to move the initially scheduled game between the Steelers (10-0) and the Ravens (6-4) from the coveted Thanksgiving night spotlight.

If this game does take place on Wednesday, the NFL will move the Ravens' Week 13 game as well.

