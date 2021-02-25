SEARCH
NFL pro day schedule: Alabama in spotlight March 23

25 Feb 2021 / 07:03 H.

    Scouts can roll into Alabama to check out the sterling Crimson Tide draft class on March 23.

    With the NFL Scouting Combine shuttered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects entered in the 2021 NFL Draft expect heightened scrutiny at pro day workouts held on their college campuses.

    Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence moved up his own workout this month at the suggestion of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The Clemson quarterback underwent left shoulder surgery and the early pro day cleared his schedule for recovery.

    Clemson's pro day will be held on March 11.

    The national champion Crimson Tide could challenge the draft record of six first-round picks that was set by Miami (Fla.) in 2004. Alabama's list of prized prospects includes wide receive DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.

    Smith won the Heisman Trophy and scorched Ohio State in the first half of the CFP national championship game before exiting in the third quarter with a hand injury.

    He attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., but did not make himself available for workouts or official measurements.

    Smith is widely viewed as an expected top-10 pick.

    Quarterback Mac Jones is another draft-eligible option from Alabama and some pundits have the him projected to be selected in the first round.

    Jones will be competing for attention with the likes of North Dakota State's Trey Lance (whose pro day is scheduled for March 12), BYU's Zach Wilson (March 26) and Ohio State's Justin Fields (March 30).

    Below is a list of known pro days released by the NFL on Wednesday:

    March 5

    Kansas

    March 9

    Kansas State

    Northwestern

    Wisconsin-Whitewater

    March 10

    Arkansas

    Marshall

    Maryland

    Wisconsin

    March 11

    Clemson

    Nevada

    Texas

    March 12

    Arkansas State

    North Dakota State

    Oklahoma

    March 15

    Army

    Kent State

    Middle Tennessee State

    Vanderbilt

    March 16

    Georgia Tech

    Temple

    March 17

    Arizona

    Georgia

    Illinois

    Pittsburgh

    San Jose State

    March 18

    Auburn

    Buffalo

    Central Arkansas

    Louisiana Tech

    Louisiana-Monroe

    Stanford

    Troy

    West Virginia

    March 19

    Memphis

    Ohio

    TCU

    March 22

    Air Force

    Bowling Green

    Colorado State

    Florida State

    Iowa

    Missouri

    Toledo

    March 23

    Alabama

    Central Michigan

    Iowa State

    Nebraska

    Purdue

    March 24

    Michigan State

    Mississippi State

    South Carolina

    USC

    Virginia

    March 25

    Georgia Southern

    Massachusetts

    Mississippi

    North Texas

    Penn State

    San Diego State

    SMU

    Tennessee

    Western Michigan

    March 26

    Boston College

    BYU

    Michigan

    South Dakota State

    Virginia Tech

    March 29

    Arizona State

    Duke

    Louisiana-Lafayette

    Miami

    Miami (Ohio)

    North Carolina

    Washington State

    March 30

    East Carolina

    Florida Atlantic

    Louisville

    North Carolina State

    Ohio State

    Texas A&M

    Tulane

    Washington

    March 31

    Baylor

    Boise State

    Florida

    Kentucky

    LSU

    Notre Dame

    Wake Forest

    April 1

    Minnesota

    North Carolina-Charlotte

    Oklahoma State

    Oregon State

    South Florida

    UCF

    Western Kentucky

    April 2

    Indiana

    Oregon

    Tulsa

    April 7

    Texas Tech

    April 9

    Ball State

    Houston

    UAB

    --Field Level Media

