NFL pro day schedule: Alabama in spotlight March 23

Scouts can roll into Alabama to check out the sterling Crimson Tide draft class on March 23.

With the NFL Scouting Combine shuttered this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, prospects entered in the 2021 NFL Draft expect heightened scrutiny at pro day workouts held on their college campuses.

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence moved up his own workout this month at the suggestion of new Jacksonville Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer. The Clemson quarterback underwent left shoulder surgery and the early pro day cleared his schedule for recovery.

Clemson's pro day will be held on March 11.

The national champion Crimson Tide could challenge the draft record of six first-round picks that was set by Miami (Fla.) in 2004. Alabama's list of prized prospects includes wide receive DeVonta Smith, running back Najee Harris, cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, linebacker Dylan Moses and defensive lineman LaBryan Ray.

Smith won the Heisman Trophy and scorched Ohio State in the first half of the CFP national championship game before exiting in the third quarter with a hand injury.

He attended the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Ala., but did not make himself available for workouts or official measurements.

Smith is widely viewed as an expected top-10 pick.

Quarterback Mac Jones is another draft-eligible option from Alabama and some pundits have the him projected to be selected in the first round.

Jones will be competing for attention with the likes of North Dakota State's Trey Lance (whose pro day is scheduled for March 12), BYU's Zach Wilson (March 26) and Ohio State's Justin Fields (March 30).

Below is a list of known pro days released by the NFL on Wednesday:

March 5

Kansas

March 9

Kansas State

Northwestern

Wisconsin-Whitewater

March 10

Arkansas

Marshall

Maryland

Wisconsin

March 11

Clemson

Nevada

Texas

March 12

Arkansas State

North Dakota State

Oklahoma

March 15

Army

Kent State

Middle Tennessee State

Vanderbilt

March 16

Georgia Tech

Temple

March 17

Arizona

Georgia

Illinois

Pittsburgh

San Jose State

March 18

Auburn

Buffalo

Central Arkansas

Louisiana Tech

Louisiana-Monroe

Stanford

Troy

West Virginia

March 19

Memphis

Ohio

TCU

March 22

Air Force

Bowling Green

Colorado State

Florida State

Iowa

Missouri

Toledo

March 23

Alabama

Central Michigan

Iowa State

Nebraska

Purdue

March 24

Michigan State

Mississippi State

South Carolina

USC

Virginia

March 25

Georgia Southern

Massachusetts

Mississippi

North Texas

Penn State

San Diego State

SMU

Tennessee

Western Michigan

March 26

Boston College

BYU

Michigan

South Dakota State

Virginia Tech

March 29

Arizona State

Duke

Louisiana-Lafayette

Miami

Miami (Ohio)

North Carolina

Washington State

March 30

East Carolina

Florida Atlantic

Louisville

North Carolina State

Ohio State

Texas A&M

Tulane

Washington

March 31

Baylor

Boise State

Florida

Kentucky

LSU

Notre Dame

Wake Forest

April 1

Minnesota

North Carolina-Charlotte

Oklahoma State

Oregon State

South Florida

UCF

Western Kentucky

April 2

Indiana

Oregon

Tulsa

April 7

Texas Tech

April 9

Ball State

Houston

UAB

