NFL reschedules pair of Week 15 games

The NFL moved a pair of Week 15 games that could have playoff implications from Sunday to Saturday.

Now, on Dec. 19, the Buffalo Bills and host Denver Broncos are scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. ET. The game will be followed by the Green Bay Packers versus the visiting Carolina Panthers at 8:15 p.m.

NFL Network will televise the doubleheader.

The league had identified five games scheduled for Dec. 20 to potentially move to Saturday before choosing these matchups.

The Bills and Packers, both 7-3, currently sit atop their divisions. The Broncos (4-6) and Panthers (4-7) have not been eliminated from playoff contention.

