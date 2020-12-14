NFL Results

Dec 14 (OPTA) - Results from the NFL games on Sunday (home team in CAPS)(start times are EST) Denver 32 CAROLINA 27 TAMPA BAY 26 Minnesota 14 Arizona 26 NY GIANTS 7 Kansas City 33 MIAMI 27 Tennessee 31 JACKSONVILLE 10 Dallas at Cincinnati (13:00) Houston at Chicago (13:00) NY Jets at Seattle (16:05) Indianapolis at Oakland Raiders (16:05) Green Bay at Detroit (16:25) Washington Redskins at San Francisco (16:25) New Orleans at Philadelphia (16:25) Atlanta at LA Chargers (16:25) Pittsburgh at Buffalo (20:20)