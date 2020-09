LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 (Reuters) - The National Football League's opening night game between the Houston Texans and Kansas City Chiefs averaged 20.3 million viewers on Comcast Corp's NBC television network and digital platforms, according to a preliminary estimate from NBC Sports. The audience for the Thursday night contest declined from the average of 22.7 million for last year's NFL kickoff. (Reporting by Lisa Richwine Editing by Chris Reese)