NFL-Steelers quarterback Roethlisberger placed on COVID-19 reserve list

Nov 10 (Reuters) - Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was among four more Pittsburgh Steelers players placed on the COVID-19 reserve list, the National Football League (NFL) team said on Tuesday.

Offensive lineman Jerald Hawkins, running back Jaylen Samuels and linebacker Vince Williams were also placed on the list, which is for players who either test positive or have been in close contact with someone who has.

Roethlisberger tested negative but was deemed a high-risk close contact of tight end Vance McDonald, who tested positive a day earlier, U.S. media reported.

The players will self isolate for five days and will need to pass COVID-19 tests throughout the week before finding out if they are clear to play against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday.

Several teams have reported positive tests among players and personnel since the season began, prompting the NFL to enhance its safety protocols and instruct teams to broaden the use of face coverings and improve social distancing.

The Steelers were fined $350,000 for violating protocols after members of the team's coaching staff failed to wear face coverings at all times during their game at Baltimore earlier this month. (Reporting by Arvind Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Hugh Lawson)