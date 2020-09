Sept 16 (Reuters) - A low pressure system located over the south-western Gulf of Mexico now has a 40% chance of developing into a cyclone in the next 48 hours, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Wednesday.

"Tropical depression could form late this week or over the weekend while the low meanders over the southern Gulf of Mexico for the next several days," the NHC said. (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Alex Richardson)