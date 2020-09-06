NHC says 80% chance of cyclone from low pressure area over eastern tropical Atlantic

Sept 6 (Reuters) - An area of low pressure over the eastern tropical Atlantic has an 80% chance of forming a cyclone in the next 48 hours as it moves westward, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said on Sunday.

"Gradual development of this system is expected while it moves westward to west-northwestward, and a tropical depression is likely to form in the next day or two as the system reaches the central tropical Atlantic", the NHC said. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)