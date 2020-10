Oct 5 (Reuters) - Tropical Storm Delta is expected to become a hurricane on Monday night or Tuesday before it nears western Cuba, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said in its latest advisory.

The storm was located about 165 miles (265 km) south-southwest of Negril, Jamaica, packing maximum sustained winds of 60 miles per hour (95 km per hour), the Miami-based weather forecaster said.

(Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru)