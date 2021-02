The NHL made a quick line change in regard to two games on its Sunday schedule.

The league on Saturday changed the start time to the outdoor game between the Philadelphia Flyers and Boston Bruins from 2 p.m. ET to 7:30 p.m. ET. The game, which will be held in Stateline, Nevada, will be televised on NBCSN, Sportsnet and TVA Sports.

The NHL said in a statement that the reason for the change "is in the interest of Player Safety due to Sunday's forecast of sunlight with no cloud cover and unseasonable warm temperatures."

The New Jersey Devils will play the Washington Capitals on Sunday at 2 p.m. The game initially was scheduled for 7 p.m.

