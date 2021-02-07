NHL juggles schedule because of COVID-19 outbreaks

The NHL issued a revised East Division schedule on Saturday, moving 27 games because of COVID-19 outbreaks among the New Jersey Devils and Buffalo Sabres.

As of Saturday morning, the Sabres had five players on the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list, and coach Ralph Krueger also tested positive. Placement on the list means a player either tested positive or was determined to be a close contact with someone who had.

The Devils had 17 players on the list as of Friday night.

Both teams currently are on a pause. Buffalo is scheduled to resume play after four postponements Thursday against the Washington Capitals. The Devils are off until a Thursday contest at Philadelphia.

The new schedule also changes game dates for division teams not facing COVID-19 pauses to accommodate new games for the Sabres and Devils.

The schedule revisions (all times p.m. and Eastern time:

Philadelphia at N.Y. Rangers, originally Feb. 16, now Feb. 14 at 6

New Jersey at N.Y. Rangers, originally March 4, now Feb. 16 at 7

Buffalo at Washington, originally April 13, now Feb. 18 at 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, originally Feb. 2, now Feb. 22 at 7

Buffalo at New Jersey, originally Feb. 22, now Feb. 23 at 7

New Jersey at Buffalo, originally April 9, now Feb. 25 at 7

Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally Feb. 26, now Feb. 27 at 1

Washington at New Jersey, originally March 1, now Feb. 28 at 3

N.Y. Islanders at New Jersey, originally Feb. 23, now March 2 at 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, originally Feb. 6, now March 4 at 7

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, originally Feb. 4, now March 4 at 7

N.Y. Rangers at New Jersey, originally March 5, now March 6 at 1

Buffalo at N.Y. Islanders, originally March 5, now March 6 at 1

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally Feb. 9, now March 18 at 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally March 19, now March 20 at 1

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally Feb. 2, now March 21 at 1

N.Y. Islanders at Boston, originally March 27, now March 23 at 7

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, originally March 26, now March 25 at 7

Buffalo at Boston, originally Feb. 6, now March 27 at 1

N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, originally March 30, now March 27 at 7

Philadelphia at Buffalo, originally March 30, now March 31 at 7:30

Philadelphia at New Jersey, originally April 20, now April 1 at 7

Pittsburgh at New Jersey, originally March 21, now April 9 at 7

Buffalo at Boston, originally Feb. 8, now April 13 at 7

NY Islanders at Boston, originally April 13, now April 14 at 6

Pittsburgh at Buffalo, originally April 19, now April 18 at 3

New Jersey at Pittsburgh, originally Feb. 4, now April 20 at 7

