NHL roundup: Coyotes pull off another comeback vs. Ducks

The Arizona Coyotes rallied from a three-goal deficit to beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 in a shootout on Wednesday night in Glendale, Ariz.

Conor Garland and Christian Dvorak scored in the shootout for the Coyotes, who also came back from a 3-0 deficit to beat the Ducks 4-3 in regulation on Monday. Phil Kessel had a goal and an assist, and Tyler Pitlick and Jakob Chychrun also scored for Arizona. Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Conor Garland notched two assists apiece.

Darcy Kuemper made 18 saves for the Coyotes before leaving early in the third period with an apparent injury. He was replaced by Adin Hill, who stopped all 14 shots he faced in regulation and overtime after entering the game with the Coyotes trailing 3-0.

Max Comtois had a goal and an assist, Josh Mahura and Max Jones also scored and Ryan Miller made 25 saves to lead the Ducks, who are winless in their past five games (0-4-1). Trevor Zegras was the only Anaheim player to score in the shootout.

Lightning 3, Hurricanes 0

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 25 shots for his first shutout of the season and Ross Colton scored a goal in his NHL debut to lead Tampa Bay over visiting Carolina.

It was the 22nd career shutout for Vasilevskiy, who improved to 11-3-1 for the season. Blake Coleman and Barclay Goodrow also scored goals for the Lightning, who won for the 10th time in their past 11 home games against the Hurricanes.

Carolina's Alex Nedeljkovic, who registered his first career shutout on Saturday in a 4-0 win over the Lightning, finished with 25 saves.

Maple Leafs 2, Flames 1 (OT)

William Nylander tied the game late in the third period and then scored the winner in overtime as Toronto defeated visiting Calgary.

Nylander then notched the winner at 1:06 of OT, rushing down the left wing to score his seventh goal of the season from close in. Auston Matthews assisted on both Toronto goals.

Maple Leafs goalie Michael Hutchinson, playing his second game in a row and only his third of the season, made 21 saves. Andrew Mangiapane scored for Calgary, which got 37 saves from David Rittich.

Flyers 4, Rangers 3

Erik Gustafsson and Shayne Gostisbehere each had one goal and one assist and Brian Elliott stopped 24 shots as host Philadelphia edged New York.

James van Riemsdyk and Kevin Hayes also scored a goal apiece for the Flyers, who snapped a two-game losing streak. Captain Claude Giroux returned from the COVID-19 list and notched three assists in his first action in 17 days. Giroux was active throughout and managed eight shots.

Chris Kreider scored all three goals for the Rangers for his third career hat trick and first since Dec. 31, 2016. Mika Zibanejad, who has been in a scoring slump, added two assists. Rangers goaltender Igor Shesterkin made 35 saves, including several in high-pressure scoring chances.

Kings 2, Blues 1

Alex Iafallo and Andreas Athanasiou scored to lead visiting Los Angeles Kings past St. Louis for its sixth consecutive victory.

Calvin Petersen, who made 35 saves for the Kings, has allowed just five goals in his past three starts -- all wins.

Oskar Sundqvist scored for St. Louis and Jordan Binnington made 18 saves. The injury-depleted Blues lost their third in a row and fell to 3-6-1 in their past 10 games.

Wild 6, Avalanche 2

Nico Sturm scored twice, Marcus Foligno, Mats Zuccarello and Ryan Hartman had a goal and an assist each, and Minnesota beat Colorado in Denver.

Zach Parise also scored, Kaapo Kahkonen had 30 saves and Kirill Kaprizov added two assists for the Wild, who have won four straight.

J.T. Compher and Nazem Kadri scored and Philipp Grubauer stopped 19 shots for the Avalanche.

Stars 3, Panthers 0

Anton Khudobin recorded 43 saves as visiting Dallas snapped a six-game losing skid with a shutout victory over Florida in Sunrise, Fla.

John Klingberg scored early in the first period and fellow defenseman Esa Lindell and Joel Kiviranta also tallied as Dallas halted an 0-3-3 stretch. However, it was Khudobin who shined brightest with another strong effort after stopping 49 of 51 shots in a 3-1 loss to Florida on Monday.

Khudobin ended an 0-4-1 starting rut by helping the Stars become the first team to blank the potent Panthers this year. Florida, which entered among the NHL leaders with an average of 3.41 goals per game, had won six of its previous eight games.

