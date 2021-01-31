NHL roundup: Panthers' Aleksi Heponiemi scores OT winner in debut

Aleksi Heponiemi scored at 2:45 of overtime in his first NHL game to give the visiting Florida Panthers a 3-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday.

Anthony Duclair was stopped on a breakaway by Detroit goaltender Thomas Greiss, but the puck stayed in the Wings' zone. Duclair then slipped a pass across the crease to Heponiemi, who tapped it in for his first career goal.

Aleksander Barkov and Keith Yandle had the regulation goals for the Panthers. Sergei Bobrovsky made 25 stops for the Panthers.

Anthony Mantha and Tyler Bertuzzi scored the goals for the Red Wings, who have gone winless in their last five games (0-3-2). Greiss was credited with 23 saves.

Capitals 4, Bruins 3 (OT)

Alex Ovechkin scored 28 seconds into overtime in his return as Washington extended its season-opening point streak to a franchise-record nine games with a victory against visiting Boston.

Ovechkin gathered the puck in his own end of the ice, skated over the Boston blue line and fired a wrist shot from the top of the faceoff circles that beat Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask. It was the 708th goal of Ovechkin's NHL career, tying him with former Capital Mike Gartner for seventh place on the league's all-time list. It was also Ovechkin's 111th career game-winning goal, moving him past Brett Hull and Teemu Selanne and into sole possession of fourth place in NHL history.

Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Trevor van Riemsdyk and Richard Panik also scored for the Capitals. Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist for Boston, including the tying score with 58 seconds left in regulation as the Bruins rallied from a 3-0 deficit.

Sabres 4, Devils 3 (SO)

Linus Ullmark made 31 saves and was perfect in the shootout as host Buffalo extended its point streak to five games with a win over New Jersey.

Captain Jack Eichel scored the lone goal of the shootout and Taylor Hall recorded two assists against his former team. Buffalo improved to 3-0-2 since losing three of four to open the season. Ullmark was solid in his fifth straight start for the Sabres, who also got goals from Eric Staal, Tobias Rieder and Victor Olofsson.

Ty Smith, Andreas Johnsson and Janne Kuokkanen each scored for the Devils, who have dropped three in a row (0-2-1).

Oilers 4, Maple Leafs 3 (OT)

Connor McDavid tipped in a pass 42 seconds into overtime for his second goal of the game and host Edmonton defeated Toronto to earn a split of a two-game set. Toronto won 4-3 on Thursday.

The Maple Leafs had won their four previous games and the Oilers had lost two in a row. McDavid, who has seven goals this season, also added his 10th assist. Dominik Kahun and Josh Archibald added a goal each for Edmonton. Leon Draisaitl had two assists, including the pass to McDavid for the game-winner.

William Nylander, Auston Matthews and Zach Hyman scored for the Maple Leafs. John Tavares had two assists. Mikko Koskinen stopped 26 shots for Edmonton, and Frederik Andersen made 27 saves for Toronto.

Flyers 3, Islanders 2 (OT)

Scott Laughton scored with 1:44 remaining in overtime to lift host Philadelphia past New York.

Laughton added an assist while Jake Voracek and Kevin Hayes added one goal apiece for the Flyers, who won their third in a row. The Flyers were victorious despite managing only 17 shots on goal. Flyers goaltender Carter Hart made 26 saves.

Jordan Eberle and Scott Mayfield scored one goal each for the Islanders, who dropped their fourth straight game. Islanders goaltender Semyon Varlamov stopped 14 shots.

Penguins 5, Rangers 4 (OT)

Sidney Crosby scored with 2:33 left in overtime as visiting Pittsburgh beat New York.

The Penguins, who snapped a two-game losing streak, possessed the puck for most of the extra session and managed to get a full line shift leading to the goal by Crosby, whose shot sailed between the legs of Alexandar Georgiev.

Jason Zucker, Brandon Tanev, Kasperi Kapanen and Jake Guentzel also scored for the Penguins, who had a trio of one-goal leads in regulation. Brendan Lemieux, Kevin Rooney, Chris Kreider and Artemi Panarin also scored for the Rangers, who have lost five of six (1-3-2).

Hurricanes 4, Stars 1

Vincent Trocheck scored twice early in the first period to lift Carolina to a victory over Dallas in Raleigh, N.C.

Andrei Svechnikov and Ryan Dzingel each scored a power-play goal for the Hurricanes, who have won two straight contests since having three games postponed due to COVID-19 issues. Martin Necas and Sebastian Aho notched two assists apiece in the victory.

James Reimer made 10 saves after being summoned into the contest at 2:47 of the first period following an upper-body injury to Petr Mrazek. The latter was injured following a collision with teammate Max McCormick.

Lightning 4, Predators 3

Callan Foote notched his first NHL tally in Tampa Bay's four-goal second period as it shook off its offensive rust in a win over visiting Nashville.

The son of 19-year NHL defenseman Adam Foote, the younger Foote -- also a blueliner -- broke a 1-1 tie with a blast from the left circle at 6:41 of the second period as the Lightning gained control of the game.

Victor Hedman produced a goal and an assist, Tyler Johnson and Steven Stamkos scored and Brayden Point dished out two assists. Andrei Vasilevskiy turned away 23 of 26 shots in his 32nd consecutive start.

Flames 2, Canadiens 0

Jacob Markstrom made 37 saves for the shutout and Calgary snapped a three-game losing streak with a road victory over Montreal.

Johnny Gaudreau and Mikael Backlund provided the offense in the game that handed Montreal its first regulation-time defeat of the season.

Markstrom was outstanding in recording his second shutout of the season, and his teammates provided just enough offensive support.

Avalanche 5, Wild 1

Brandon Saad and Mikko Rantanen had a goal and an assist apiece and Colorado beat Minnesota in Saint Paul, Minn.

Logan O'Connor, J.T. Compher and Joonas Donskoi also scored goals for the Avs. Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Andre Burakovsky had two assists each and Philipp Grubauer had 19 saves for the short-handed Avalanche, who won the first of four games in six days between the teams.

Matt Dumba scored and Kaapo Kahkonen stopped 28 shots for the Wild. Dumba left the game in the third period with a right leg injury and didn't return.

Canucks 4, Jets 1

Brock Boeser scored twice, including an empty-netter with 2:01 remaining, and Thatcher Demko made 23 saves as Vancouver won its fourth consecutive game, defeating host Winnipeg.

Nils Hoglander and Zack MacEwen also scored for the Canucks, who were coming off a three-game sweep of Ottawa in which they outscored the visiting Senators 16-3.

Mason Appleton scored and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 35 of 38 shots for the Jets, who are 2-2 in their seven-game homestand. Hellebuyck failed in his bid to become the franchise leader in wins for a goalie, still tied with Ondrej Pavelec with 152.

Vancouver snapped a 10-game losing streak to Winnipeg.

Blues 6, Ducks 1

Jordan Kyrou scored two goals and added an assist to lead visiting St. Louis past Anaheim.

David Perron (goal, assist), Zach Sanford (goal, assist) and Brayden Schenn (two assists) had two-point games for the Blues, who are 4-1-1 in their last six games. Kyle Clifford and Vince Dunn also scored for the Blues, and Jordan Binnington made 23 saves to earn the victory.

Max Jones scored the only goal for the Ducks. Losing goaltender John Gibson allowed three goals on six shots and lasted just 2:06. Gibson had allowed just nine goals in his previous seven games.

--Field Level Media