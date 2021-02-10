NHL roundup: Sharks rally late, top Kings in shootout

Evander Kane tied the score with 45 seconds left in regulation and the visiting San Jose Sharks beat the Los Angeles Kings 4-3 in a shootout on Tuesday night.

Timo Meier and Logan Couture also scored, and Martin Jones made 24 saves for the Sharks before denying all three Los Angeles attempts in the shootout. Couture, who added an assist, was the only player on either team to convert his shootout opportunity.

Dustin Brown had two goals and an assist, Anze Kopitar also scored, and Calvin Petersen made eight of his 37 saves in overtime for the Kings, who lost their fifth straight (0-4-1).

Kane tied the score 3-3 when he swept in the puck during a scramble in front of the net with Jones pulled for an extra attacker.

Golden Knights 5, Ducks 4

Zach Whitecloud scored on a rebound with 3:56 remaining as Vegas, despite blowing a three-goal lead in the third period, pulled out a victory over Anaheim in Las Vegas. The Golden Knights improved to 8-1-1, the best 10-game start in franchise history.

Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist and Jonathan Marchessault, Alex Tuch and Nicolas Roy each scored a goal for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 19 saves to improve to 5-0-0 this season and 17-4-0 all-time against Anaheim.

Troy Terry posted a goal and an assist and Isac Lundestrom, Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf also scored for Anaheim, which fell to 0-2-1 against the Golden Knights this season.

Lightning 6, Predators 1

Steven Stamkos notched two goals and an assist as Tampa Bay rolled to an NHL-season-best sixth straight win, beating host Nashville. The Lightning eclipsed the Carolina Hurricanes' five-win stretch from Jan. 18-Feb. 2.

Mathieu Joseph scored twice, Ondrej Palat had a goal and an assist, and Yanni Gourde tallied for Tampa Bay. Mikhail Sergachev and Brayden Point each produced three assists and Victor Hedman had two for the Lightning, who got 32 saves from Andrei Vasilevskiy.

Rocco Grimaldi netted a goal for the Predators, Sean Malone posted his first NHL point and Juuse Saros yielded six goals on 30 shots.

Blackhawks 2, Stars 1 (OT)

Pius Suter scored in overtime to lead Chicago to a victory at Dallas.

Seconds after Chicago goaltender Kevin Lankinen made a save to deny the Stars, the Blackhawks raced down the ice, and Suter converted a feed from Brandon Hagel for the winner at 2:15 of the extra period. Lankinen and Hagel were credited with assists.

Lankinen made 34 saves for the Blackhawks, who erased a one-goal deficit to extend their winning streak to three games. Mattias Janmark scored in the second period for Chicago after Dallas' Roope Hintz scored in the first. Stars goalie Jake Oettinger made 27 saves.

Flames 3, Jets 2

Elias Lindholm's late power-play goal was the difference as host Calgary beat Winnipeg.

Byron Froese and Andrew Mangiapane also scored for the Flames, who have won two straight games and are 7-0-1 in their past eight home games against the Jets. Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom made 25 saves.

Nikolaj Ehlers scored twice for the Jets, Andrew Copp assisted on both tallies and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 26 shots.

Panthers 2, Red Wings 1

Jonathan Huberdeau dished out two assists and Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves, leading Florida past Detroit at Sunrise, Fla.

Huberdeau leads the Panthers with 14 points, and Florida, with the win, continues one of the best starts in franchise history at 7-1-2. The Panthers got goals from Alex Wennberg and Patric Hornqvist.

The Red Wings got a goal from Filip Zadina and 20 saves from Thomas Greiss. Detroit fell to 1-7-2 in its past 10 games.

Oilers 3, Senators 2

Mikko Koskinen made 40 saves and Jujhar Khaira had two assists as visiting Edmonton recorded a victory over Ottawa.

The Oilers improved to 5-1-0 in their past six games, a stretch that includes a perfect 4-0-0 record against the Senators. Defensemen Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie all scored for Edmonton.

The Oilers took advantage of a rough night for Senators goalie Marcus Hogberg, who allowed three goals on 13 shots before being pulled 3:53 into the second period. Ottawa got goals from Connor Brown and Evgenii Dadonov.

