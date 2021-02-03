NHL shuts down Sabres, postpones games through Feb. 8

The Buffalo Sabres are on a COVID-19 pause and have postponed games -- four -- through Feb. 8, the league announced Tuesday.

Further, the team's training facilities have been closed until further notice after Taylor Hall and Rasmus Ristolainen were added to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol list.

Buffalo's two games against the New York Islanders and Boston Bruins -- all on the road -- have been postponed. The Sabres are next scheduled to host the Washington Capitals on Feb. 11.

The moves come in the aftermath of the Sabres' two home games over the weekend against the New Jersey Devils. New Jersey's Travis Zajac missed Saturday's game after being added to the COVID protocol list and forward Kyle Palmieri did not play Sunday and was also added.

On Monday, the NHL shut down the Devils' games through Saturday when four more players were put in protocol. As of Tuesday, the Devils have 14 players in protocol.

"Sabres players and staff have been closely following and will continue to follow the COVID protocols as outlined by the NHL and the team's medical staff. Our organization will continue to work with the league and our medical team to ensure the health and safety of our players and staff," the Sabres said in a statement.

