NHL takes equity stake in PointsBet in new deal

The National Hockey League announced a multi-year strategic partnership Tuesday with PointsBet, making the sportsbook the official sports betting partner of the league.

The deal also gives the NHL an equity stake in PointsBet with 43,106 shares of the company currently valued at $531,000, according to a report by Sportico. The agreement also includes an undisclosed amount of cash.

PointsBet will gain access to official league and team logos for use in its app and marketing.

The NHL also has sports betting agreements with FanDuel, MGM and William Hill, while PointsBet has a partnership with NBC Sports.

With Tuesday's deal, PointsBet odds and data will become more prominent within NHL broadcasts on NBC.

"As the sports betting landscape evolves at a rapid pace, we continue to develop unique, strategic alliances within the sports gaming industry," said Keith Wachtel, NHL Chief Business Officer and Senior Executive Vice President. "Our partnership with PointsBet brings to life our collaboration with our valued media partners and we look forward to enhancing our fan engagement opportunities in concert with both PointsBet and NBC. We are proud to welcome PointsBet to the NHL family."

The agreement spans the United States and Australia. According to Sportico, the shares will be distributed in equal parts after 12 months, 24 months and 36 months.

"PointsBet is thrilled to become an official sports betting partner of the National Hockey League," said PointsBet USA CEO Johnny Aitken. "The NHL's on-ice product provides fans with captivating, nonstop action -- it is a privilege to join forces with the NHL and its forward-thinking team, complementing that action with PointsBet's sports betting product, the fastest sports betting app in market.

"We are excited to further elevate fan engagement via offering the most markets in the world for each NHL game, including our exclusive PointsBetting product, and enhance TV and digital integrations with mutual partners like NBC Sports."

