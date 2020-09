Sept 28 (Reuters) - Tampa Bay Lightning defenceman Victor Hedman won the Conn Smythe Trophy on Monday as the most valuable player in the National Hockey League's Stanley Cup Playoffs after leading his team to the championship.

The Lightning clinched the best-of-seven championship series 4-2 over the Dallas Stars in Edmonton, which was one of two Canadian hub cities designated for the playoffs to help limit travel and minimize COVID-19 risks.

