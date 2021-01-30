Nick Sirianni evaluating Eagles' roster, including 'top-notch' QBs

Nick Sirianni has focused on the offensive side of the ball during his NFL coaching career, however he appeared to find himself on the defensive after being introduced as the Philadelphia Eagles head coach on Friday.

Sirianni was asked about the status of quarterback Carson Wentz numerous times. When asked directly if Wentz would return to the Eagles for the 2021 season, Sirianni said: "I can't answer that. Again, evaluating everything."

The 39-year-old Sirianni also was asked if there was a timeline for when a starting quarterback would be named, whether it be Wentz or Jalen Hurts.

"Haven't really thought about that yet, naming a starter. That hasn't even crossed my mind," he said. "Just trying to evaluate the players on our team and get our staff together."

Wentz, who was benched in favor of Hurts for the final four games of the 2020 season, completed just 57.4 percent of his pass attempts (251 of 437) for 2,620 yards and 16 touchdowns. He threw a league-leading 15 interceptions (tied with Denver's Drew Lock) in 12 starts while averaging a career-low 218.3 passing yards per game. He also ran for five touchdowns.

Now 28, Wentz was the No. 2 overall pick by the Eagles in the 2016 NFL Draft. He signed a four-year, $128 million extension with the Eagles in June 2019.

Hurts, 22, completed 52.0 percent of his passes (77 of 148) for 1,061 yards with six touchdowns and four interceptions. He also rushed 63 times for 354 yards with three scores.

Sirianni, who labeled Wentz and Hurts as "top-notch" quarterbacks, spent the last three seasons as the offensive coordinator for the Indianapolis Colts. The Colts posted an 11-5 regular-season mark under his watch in 2020, with the offense ranking ninth in scoring (28.2 points) and 10th in total offense (11th in passing, 11th in rushing).

The Eagles fired head coach Doug Pederson earlier this month after a five-year run that included a 42-37-1 record and Philadelphia's first Super Bowl championship. Since the win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII, however, the Eagles are 22-25-1, including 4-11-1 in 2020.

Philadelphia's offense ranked 24th in the NFL in yards per game (334.6), 26th in scoring (20.9 points) and 28th in passing yards (207.9).

