Nigeria's foreign minister tests positive for coronavirus

19 Jul 2020 / 23:01 H.

    ABUJA, July 19 (Reuters) - Nigerian Foreign Minister Geoffrey Onyeama said on Sunday he had tested positive for COVID-19, the first member of President Muhammadu Buhari's cabinet to contract the new coronavirus.

    Onyeama, 64, said in a tweet he had taken a COVID-19 test because of a throat irritation.

    "Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of a throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive," he tweeted. "Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best."

    (Reporting by Camillus Eboh and Felix Onuah, Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha, Editing by Timothy Heritage)

