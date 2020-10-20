SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NIGERIA'S POLICE CHIEF ORDERS IMMEDIATE NATIONWIDE DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE UNIT -SPOKESMAN

20 Oct 2020 / 23:05 H.

    NIGERIA'S POLICE CHIEF ORDERS IMMEDIATE NATIONWIDE DEPLOYMENT OF ANTI-RIOT POLICE UNIT -SPOKESMAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast