ABUJA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Nigeria's government will bring police officers responsible for misconduct and wrongful acts to justice, President Muhammadu Buhari said in a statement on Monday.

Such investigations will be part of "extensive police reforms", he said in a statement, following widespread protests over allegations of excessive abuses by law enforcement officials. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kevin Liffey)