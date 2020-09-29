Nigeria's senate confirms it received oil reform bill - senate president

ABUJA, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Senate president on Monday confirmed that President Muhammadu Buhari had sent a long-awaited oil reform bill to the chamber for approval.

Senator Ahmad Lawan said the communication from Buhari would be formally read in the Senate and House of Representatives on Tuesday. Reuters reported last week that Buhari had signed off on the bill and sent it to the Senate.

"We have resolved to pass this bill as quickly as possible but let me emphasise that we will not sacrifice thoroughness at the altar of speed," House speaker Femi Gbajabiamila said. (Reporting By Camillus Eboh; writing by Libby Georged; editing by Jonathan Oatis)