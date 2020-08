ABUJA, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Nigeria will resume international flights from Sept. 5, the head of the aviation regulatory body said on Thursday.

Musa Nuhu, director general of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), made the comments at a news conference for the task force on coronavirus. International flights, which were halted in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, had been expected to resume on Aug. 29. (Reporting by Felix Onuah; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram Editing by Chris Reese)