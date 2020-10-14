Nigerian police set up new SWAT unit to "fill gaps" from SARS - statement

ABUJA, Oct 13 (Reuters) - Nigeria has set up new unit to "fill the gaps" left by an anti-robbery squad that was abolished this week after nationwide protests, police said in a statement on Tuesday.

Protesters across the nation took to the streets to demand the former unit, the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS), be disbanded following what they and international rights group said was years of harassment and extortion.

President Muhammadu Buhari formally ordered SARS be disbanded on Sunday.

In a statement, the inspector general of police said the new Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team would "fill the gaps arising from the dissolution of the defunct SARS". (Reporting by Felix Onuah, writing by Libby George; Editing by Alison Williams)