GENEVA, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Nigeria's Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala and South Korea's Yoo Myung-hee are through to the final round of selection for the next director-general of the World Trade Organization, three sources said on Wednesday.

The reduction of the field from five to two means, if confirmed, that the Geneva-based trade body is now certain to be led by a woman for the first time. (Reporting by Emma Farge, writing by Philip Blenkinsop; Editing by Hugh Lawson)