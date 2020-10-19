Niners await evaluation on RB Mostert's injury

An update on the injury to San Francisco running back Raheem Mostert isn't expected until Monday at the earliest, coach Kyle Shanahan said after the 49ers defeated the visiting Los Angeles Rams on Sunday night in Santa Clara, Calif.

Mostert sustained a sprained left ankle late in the second quarter on Sunday, and finished the half with 64 yards on 16 carries. After having the ankle retaped at intermission, he returned for the third quarter, only to leave after one carry for one yard.

He also made two catches for 11 yards in the first half.

Mostert, who began the night with a team-leading 238 yards and one touchdown on 34 carries, was limping on the sidelines after exiting the game.

"We don't know yet on Raheem," Shanahan said. "I'm sure we'll find out tomorrow."

"I think Raheem has shown this league, starting last year, how special of a back he is," Shanahan said. "Any time you lose a special guy like that, there definitely is a change. But I've also got a lot of confidence in our other guys too."

Mostert missed two games earlier this season due to an ankle sprain.

Mostert rushed for 772 yards and eight touchdowns on 137 carries in 2019, and added 180 yards and two more scores on 14 catches.

JaMycal Hasty rushed for 37 yards on nine carries, including some runs as the Niners were chewing up the clock in the second half.

"I thought he did a real good job when he came in," Shanahan said. "Hasty was up for the challenge, got some fresh legs in there, and I thought he gave us some juice a little bit. ... Hasty got his opportunity and from what I saw, I thought he really helped us."

--Field Level Media