SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

NINGBO MARINE SAYS IT PLANS TO BUILD THREE BULK CARRIERS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF UP TO 540 MLN YUAN

27 Oct 2020 / 15:49 H.

    NINGBO MARINE SAYS IT PLANS TO BUILD THREE BULK CARRIERS WITH TOTAL INVESTMENT OF UP TO 540 MLN YUAN

    Did you like this article?

    email blast