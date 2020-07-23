NL East preview: Braves make their move

National League East

(teams listed in predicted order of finish)

ATLANTA BRAVES

2020 outlook: After proving themselves last season, there is no reason to think the Braves won't be better this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. continues his progression into the class of one of baseball's best and Freddie Freeman and likely DH Marcell Ozuna power the offense. Young arms are the way and Max Fried and Mike Soroka will show it.

New faces: DH/OF Ozuna, C Travis d'Arnaud, LHP Cole Hamels, LHP Will Smith, RHP Felix Hernandez

Key subtractions: 3B Josh Donaldson, OF Nick Markakis, LHP Dallas Keuchel, RHP Julio Teheran, C Brian McCann, OF Matt Joyce, RHP Anthony Swarzak, RHP Josh Tomlin, LHP Jerry Blevins, OF Billy Hamilton, C Francisco Cervelli

FLM predicts: In a division that includes the World Series champions, the Braves will repeat as NL East champs. Ozuna will help replace offense lost with the departure of Donaldson. Third base is now a question mark with Johan Carmago and Austin Riley trying to show they are the future.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS

2020 outlook: The slow start of 2019 won't repeat itself as the Nationals showed in last year's postseason they know how to have a sense of urgency. A 60-game regular season is just what the Nationals could use with an extended 2019 campaign and a graying starting staff with 36-year-old right-handers Max Scherzer and Anibal Sanchez, Stephen Strasburg, 32, and Patrick Corbin, 31.

New faces: RHP Will Harris, 1B Eric Thames, INF Starlin Castro, RHP Kyle Finnegan, RHP Ryne Harper

Key subtractions: 3B Anthony Rendon, 2B Brian Dozier, 1B Matt Adams, OF Gerardo Parra, RHP Hunter Strickland, RHP Fernando Rodney

FLM predicts: Juan Soto continues to help Nationals fans forget all about Bryce Harper. The Nationals get into the division series through the wild-card route where they start to make noise with all that playoff experience.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES

2020 outlook: The Phillies could push the Braves for the division title, but it probably will take peak form from Bryce Harper, Rhys Hoskins, Aaron Nola and Zack Wheeler. It is a lot to ask, but new manager Joe Girardi could be just the man to get it done.

New faces: SS Didi Gregorius, INF Josh Harrison, INF Neil Walker, INF Ronald Torreyes, OF Nick Martini, OF Mikie Mahtook, RHP Trevor Kelley, RHP Wheeler

Key subtractions: 2B Cesar Hernandez, 3B Maikel Franco, OF Corey Dickerson, INF-OF Sean Rodriguez, INF-OF Brad Miller, LHP Drew Smyly, LHP Jason Vargas, RHP Blake Parker, RHP Pat Neshek, RHP Tommy Hunter, RHP Jerad Eickhoff, RHP Mike Morin, RHP Jared Hughes

FLM predicts: It's hard to count the Phillies out as a playoff contender, but there are enough questions to have some doubt. Production from Harper seems to be key, but getting anything out of a terrible 2019 bullpen is what the team really needs.

NEW YORK METS

2020 outlook: All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso will continue to be the real deal, but getting key returns from Robinson Cano and Yoenis Cespedes will be tough. Back-to-back Cy Young Awards for Jacob deGrom haven't even helped the Mets into the playoffs and Noah Syndergaard is out for the season.

New faces: Manager: Luis Rojas ; RHP Rick Porcello, RHP Michael Wacha, RHP Dellin Betances, OF Jake Marisnick, RHP Jared Hughes, INF Eduardo Núñez, RHP Erasmo Ramírez, LHP Chasen Shreve, RHP Hunter Strickland, OF Melky Cabrera, INF Gordon Beckham, LHP Stephen Gonsalves, OF Jarrett Parker, OF Ryan Cordell, SS Max Moroff.

Key subtractions: RHP Zack Wheeler, 3B Todd Frazier, CF Juan Lagares, LHP Luis Avilán, 2B Joe Panik, RHP Jacob Rhame, RHP Drew Gagnon

FLM predicts: The Mets hired two different managers in the offseason, Carlos Beltran and current skipper Luis Rojas. That is so Mets. While Porcello, Wacha and Betances should bolster the pitching staff, will potential buyers of the team end up garnering the most attention this summer?

MIAMI MARLINS

2020 outlook: The rebuild continues, but more offense should be on the way for 2020. Don't expect the days of Christian Yellich and Giancarlo Stanton, but there should be enough new blood in Miami to keep opposing pitchers honest.

New faces: INF/OF Jonathan Villar, 1B Jesus Aguilar, LF Corey Dickerson, RHP Brandon Kintzler, OF Matt Joyce, C Francisco Cervelli, RHP Yimi Garcia, RHP Brad Boxberger, OF Monte Harrison, LHP Stephen Tarpley

Key subtractions: 2B Starlin Castro, LF Curtis Granderson, INF Neil Walker, LF Austin Dean, C Bryan Holaday, RHP Tayron Guerrero, RHP Tyler Kinley, LHP Wei-Yin Chen

FLM predicts: Another last-place finish is on the way, but Derek Jeter's crew should inch forward this season. Brian Anderson looked like a star in the making, but he needs to do more than 20 home runs with a .468 slugging percentage.

