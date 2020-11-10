SEARCH
No agreement concerning deployment of Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, says Kremlin

10 Nov 2020 / 17:28 H.

    MOSCOW, Nov 10 (Reuters) - The Kremlin on Tuesday said there was no agreement about the deployment of Turkish peacekeepers in Nagorno-Karabakh, after a ceasefire deal was signed in an effort to halt more than a month of bloodshed in the region.

    Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that a centre to monitor the ceasefire, located outside Nagorno-Karabakh, was subject to a separate agreement.

    The presidents of Azerbaijan and Turkey earlier on Tuesday discussed creating a joint Russian-Turkish peacekeeping centre, Sputnik Azerbaijan reported. (Reporting by Dmitry Antonov; Writing by Alexander Marrow; Editing by Alex Richardson)

