No decision yet on UK car Vauxhall factory as firm awaits government

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - A decision on the future of the Vauxhall car factory in Britain has yet to be made and parent company Stellantis is awaiting a commitment from the British government, a spokesman at the carmaker said on Thursday.

"We have ongoing discussions on different scenarios for Ellesmere Port with UK authorities at both national and local levels," a Stellantis UK spokesman said.

"We expect an eventual binding commitment by the UK government in the near future and will act accordingly." (Reporting by Costas Pitas, Editing by Paul Sandle)