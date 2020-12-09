No EU budget compromise would lead to early Polish election - deputy PM

WARSAW, Dec 9 (Reuters) - If Poland fails to agree a compromise with the European Union in budget negotiations it could lead to early elections in the country, Poland's Deputy Prime Minister Jaroslaw Gowin said on Wednesday.

Poland and Hungary are blocking 1.8 trillion euros ($2.18 trillion) in funding because they oppose a clause linking the release of funds to the rule of law. The issue is set to be discussed at an EU summit on Thursday.

"I cast aside the choice, veto or death... The alternative for the United Right government would be early elections which would not serve Poland well during a pandemic," Gowin, who is the head of junior coalition partner Accord, said during a news conference.